The PlayStation Showcase May 2023 it was not a fan favorite worldwide. Difficult to give a complete account of the opinions of the public, but the direction is that. The PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan, is however very positive about the event but in all honesty we don’t think he could react any differently. In a press release, he says the stream demonstrated “Sony’s unwavering commitment to offering fans the best and most varied catalogue of games possible”.

His full quote reads: “Our fans expect and deserve a constant cadence of amazing content. Today’s presentation demonstrates our continued commitment to bringing them the best and most diverse catalog of games possible. It also highlights the enormous popularity and power of PS5, as the global developer community mobilizes to push its advanced capabilities to the max.We’re investing heavily in the future with innovative, cutting-edge hardware like PlayStation VR2 and the new Project Q, and our expansion into PC, Mobile and Live Service is transforming how and where our content can be consumed.”

In fact, we recall that in addition to the games they were also shown new hardware, such as Project Q, the new portable “console” from Sony. In general, Sony mostly showed new games “as a service”, although we would have liked to see more.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater was well received

The truth, however, is that in the first twenty-four hours the trailers of the new GaaS have not been among the most viewed: here are the top 10 of the most viewed.