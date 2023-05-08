Journalist Jeff Grubb has revealed what should be the date of the much talked about Playstation Showcase: May 25, 2023. This is the opportunity that many PlayStation fans are waiting for to learn about the news coming to PS5 in the coming months and years.

Grubb unveiled the date by updating his summer event roster, as you can see in the tweet below.

Of course it is not possible to establish what will be announced during the event, provided that it is confirmed. It will almost certainly be the showcase for the highly anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which should arrive before the end of 2023 (we are talking about September). Furthermore, there could be room for surprise announcements such as that of the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3, but also of Naughty Dog’s live service game set in the world of The Last of Us.

Another possibility is that the PS5 with removable disc will be shown, but also the portable controller with game streaming screen that has been talked about in recent months. In short, there is a lot of meat on the fire, also because Sony in particular has very little announced at the moment.

Obviously, we invite you not to take the date for sure, in the absence of announcements from Sony. Grubb himself talks about the possibility of it being moved.