Given the confusion about it, it’s worth recapping what the games were Playstation Studios presented last night May 24, 2023, during the Playstation Showcase, so as to account for their massive presence during the event. Let’s see the list, with related development and genre studies:

Thus, there were four games developed directly by PlayStation Studios and one produced and published by sonypart of an intellectual property of the Japanese multinational itself.

It is definitely one remarkable presencewhich also accounts for the new path taken by the Japanese company, which seems to have almost completely embraced the economic model of the live servicefeaturing four of the five listing titles.

It should also be noted that two games are due out in 2023: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, whose release year was already known, and Helldivers 2, which therefore enriches the lineup of titles published by PlayStation during the current year.