According to well-known journalist / insider Jeff Grubb, there is a real possibility that Sony is planning a presentation event for thebeginning of Juneprobably one State of Play or a PlayStation Showcasein case it is something more substantial.

There is no certainty about it and not even a precise date, but apparently Grubb has “heard” this information from various sources which he considers potentially reliable.

“I am also hearing from various people that Sony will be holding an event there First week of June, “said the Venture Beat reporter on the JB Decides podcast.

“I can’t confirm anything but I’m hearing it from several different people, even though it may not be correct.” So there could be a presentation event by Sony in the first week of June 2022, which would seem likely at this point, considering the long silence in which the partner has been entrenched for some time now.

Considering that this is precisely the period that usually brings with it several announcements and news, it is possible that Sony intends to reveal something at the beginning of June, perhaps returning to the Summer Game Fest of this year.

Considering that Microsoft has already announced its Xbox & Bethesda Showcase for June 12, it would be a bit of a return to the traditions of E3, considering the proximity between the two conferences, although obviously we await any confirmation on the matter.