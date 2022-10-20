TO October Sony had to hold a PlayStation Showcase for PS5 and PSVR 2 that was then deleted why did the Japanese multinational not want to appear too strong in the face of the British antitrust, which must decide on the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft? What was born as a simple rumor, is gaining strength thanks to the announcements of the last few days.

The first to report the indiscretion and start the discussion was the insider Millie A. Her version was received by many with some skepticism, but the many announcements of the last few days have returned to give her strength. For example, today a new trailer of Final Fantasy XVI was released, one of the most anticipated exclusives of PS5, while in recent days Hideo Kojima had suggested the arrival of some announcements (think of Death Stranding 2, another PlayStation exclusive) along with actress Elle Fanning and others.

Last night, however, there were announcements related to the Silent Hill series, which include an exclusive console timeline for PS5, Silent Hill 2 Remake.

As you may have noticed, these are really important announcements and material, all linked in some way to PlayStation. As a corollary of all there is the event dedicated to the Resident Evil series, which will air in a few hours. Also in this case Sony is directly involved with some announcements related to PS5, since it will even host the streaming on its official channels. After all, Resident Evil 4 Remake was announced during a State of Play, so it’s hard not to see the involvement of the Japanese multinational.

If we want to add details to give strength to the thesis of the existence of the canceled showcase, think of today’s tweet on Bloodborne or the stolen list of PlayStation games not yet announced, including the remastered edition of Horizon Zero Dawn. In short, maybe they are all coincidences, but they are a bit too many not to give rise to any suspicion.