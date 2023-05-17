Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that the next May 24th a new appointment will be held with Playstation Showcase. It will be possible to follow the event live via YouTube or Twitch starting at 10.00 pm (Italian time). The company has anticipated that the conference will last just over an hour and will serve to showcase many new titles currently in development for Playstation 5 And Playstation VR2as well as giving updates on previously announced games.

We just have to wait a week to find out what surprises Sony has in store for us!

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment Street Playstation Blog