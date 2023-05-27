The PlayStation Showcase May 2023 it was a highly anticipated event, both because it is a PlayStation conference, but also because it has been a long time since the company offered a massive show. In terms of pure views, however, was the show successful or not? According to the data collected by Gamesight via YouTube and Twitch, this is the second most watched PlayStation Showcase in recent years.

On Twitch, the data ranges from 2019 to 2023, while on YouTube those from 2018 are also included. We also recall that in 2019 and 2022 there were no Playstation Showcase. State of Plays were not considered for this ranking.

Gamesight then revealed what the PlayStation Showcase 2023 was the second most viewed behind only that of 2020. In total, the event was active for 1.98 hours, which made it the longest ever.

Obviously, i PlayStation Showcase data they are not enough to define the level of public interest in total, because it is possible that a certain number of players preferred to recover the event later by watching the individual trailers of the games that interested them most.

Speaking of the trailers, 24 hours after the event we have proposed a Top 10 of the most viewed trailers through the PlayStation YouTube channel, to understand which games have attracted the most attention.