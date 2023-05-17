After the numerous rumors of the past few weeks, the long-awaited has finally been officially announced Playstation Showcase: will take place at 22:00 Italian of Wednesday 24 May 2023. We are talking about an appointment of over an hour and therefore the announcements for PS5 will undoubtedly be numerous. But what can we expect exactly? Let’s try to make the classic “wish list”, taking into consideration both the exclusives already announced and the most credible rumors of recent months.

As already confirmed by Sony on the pages of the PlayStation Blog, the next PlayStation Showcase will focus on PS5 and PS VR2 games in development both from internal PlayStation Studios teams and from third-party studios and independent developers.

One of the likely stars of the show will be Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The awaited exclusive PS5 is coming in the autumn, as Sony has repeatedly reiterated, and in reality we still know relatively little about the new feats of the wall climbers and in this sense next week’s event is the best possible showcase to show some gameplay and maybe announce the release date.

In the same way, the presence of Final Fantasy 16, considering that it is due out next month and that Naoki Yoshida has promised news regarding the awaited free demo. More unlikely, but not completely excluded, a Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth appearance, given that Square Enix will understandably want to focus media attention mainly on the next game in the upcoming series.

As we know Sony has at least a dozen in production live service games and it is plausible that some of these will be revealed next week. The most obvious is the multiplayer of The Last of Us. The last time we heard about it officially, Neil Druckmann had promised the arrival of more news during 2023 and perhaps this is really the right time. We know that a multiplayer Horizon is also in the works and months ago PlayStation London Studios also gave us a first taste of its live service game with an urban fantasy setting, but perhaps the times are not yet ripe for both projects.

For the rest, the stable of Playstation Studios it has numerous teams, some of which have not revealed new projects for some time, such as Sucker Punch (Ghost of Tsushima) and Sony Bend (Days Gone). What about Bluepoint? Are you really working on a Bloodborne remake or sequel after your experience with Demon’s Souls? Maybe we’ll find out next week.

Then it is impossible not to mention the rumors of the last few weeks, albeit with caution given that the risk of hoax is always around the corner. The more recent and insistent ones state that Konami will play a leading role in the PlayStation Showcase in May 2023, with the Japanese company ready to unveil the much talked about remake of Metal Gear Solid 3, which it seems could be a PS5 exclusive, as well as a new Castlevania (as suggested by Jez Corden of Windows Central) and maybe even the release date of Silent Hill 2 Remake, given that the works seem to be in the final stages. It would be an important hat-trick that would demonstrate Konami’s flashback with the console and PC gaming market, although we are only talking about speculation.

Another candidate is Mortal Kombat 1: it seems that the alleged reboot of the series will be presented tomorrow with a trailer, so a subsequent appearance at the PlayStation Showcase seems plausible. For the rest there are many games already announced and that could reveal themselves at next week’s event with new trailers and maybe even release dates, such as the awaited Little Devil Inside, Rise of the Ronin, Stellar Blade and Marvel’s Wolverine, just for name a few.

PlayStation Showcase announcements may also not be just about games. In fact, there has been talk of a new model for some time PS5 with removable optical drive out in the second half of 2023 and more recently PlayStation Q Lite, a sort of portable console designed to play PS5 titles using the Remote Play function. In both cases we are talking about tips from Tom Henderson, who has proved to be a very reliable source over time. We’ll see.

And you, what do you expect from next week’s PlayStation Showcase in addition to the games we have mentioned? Let us know in the comments below.

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.