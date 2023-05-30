Just under a week ago the last one was held Playstation Showcasethe event organized by Sony showed us several titles coming up Playstation but apparently very few of these were exclusive and in terms of surprising announcements, the live coverage was a bit skimpy. The event therefore disappointed many fans of the Japanese multinational who today regain some hope thanks to a post on Twitter by Ethan Gach Of Kotaku. In fact, according to the journalist, it is very probable that it is Nintendo That sony are intending to publish a new Showcase before 2024 and therefore the surprises for the world of video games are not over yet.

The information is unlikely for many, according to many Ethan Gach would actually refer to a smaller State of play which, however, could still bring some news to the PlayStation world or more simply enlarge the public’s vision even further on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 before it officially hits shelves next fall.

The last few years have thrown the gaming industry into quite an uproar, with the failure of theE3 caused by the covid it is today very difficult to find an orderly internal organization that allows publishing houses to better manage their announcements. We just have to wait to find out how the situation will evolve over time.