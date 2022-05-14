The month of June is fast approaching and although E3 of yesteryear is now a thing of the past, the industry is preparing for a potentially rich period of announcements. We already know the date and times of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase (June 12 at 7pm Italian time) but what about PlayStation?

For the moment nothing official but the journalist and insider Jeff Grubb has some information on the matter. This is just rumor right now but it is likely that Sony has something in store to update on projects already known or not yet announced. Here is what Grubb said during the JB Decides podcast.

“I’m hearing from several people that Sony will have a show in the first week of June. I can’t confirm that but I’m hearing it from several sources, but it may just be rumors.”

All very vague but an absence across the board from PlayStation would be rather odd. It could be a really full-bodied PlayStation Showcase, a more contained State of Play and / or a presence of some kind within the Summer Game Fest organized by Geoff Keighley.

Surely PlayStation fans are waiting for news on God of War Ragnarok, starting from a precise release date given that for the moment there is still talk of a generic 2022, but also other surprises. Maybe that increasingly rumored and “confirmed” by multiple sources return of Silent Hill?

Source: Reddit