We don’t fully understand the disappointment with the Playstation Showcase and we don’t consider it a favor done by sony to Xboxes, as many have ironically commented. That is: we know where it comes from, but honestly we didn’t expect anything different. It was simply a clear and round message sent to the industry and to the players, moreover it certainly did not arrive unexpectedly.

For years, Sony has declared in its financial reports increased investments in the production of live services and stagnant investments in that of the classic single player titles of its first party studios. The result was easily predictable years ago, but it is better to put it in black and white: in the present and in the future of the platform there are many live service (twelve, at least for now) and fewer single player games.

Why fewer single player games, if investments have even grown (albeit slightly)? For the simple fact that development costs have almost doubled. The calculation is easy, but let’s make it easier with an abstract example: if previously by investing 100 it was possible to produce 10 games against development costs of 10 for each title, with an investment raised to 120 it will be possible to produce six games given the costs of development increased to 20 for each title.

It can therefore be easily deduced that Sony will not stop launching games single playerbut will launch fewer and more targeted ones, where it will continue to chase the goose that lays the golden eggs of the live service model, concentrating most of its production efforts on it.

Therefore expect a showcase focused only on single player experiences developed by Playstation Studios, when it is known that most of them are dealing with live services, it was a bit like wanting to bury your head in the sand. The same acquisitions in recent years have all gone in two very clear directions: on the one hand there is the strengthening of the offer on PC, which can still live on conversions for years to come, and on the other the attempt to break through in the live sector service. Acquisitions such as those of Bungie and Haven are explained in this way and immediately had very clear outlines.

For example, Sony said right from the announcement of the acquisition that it wanted to exploit the know-how of Bungie matured with Destiny, so why are we surprised today that The Last of Us Online could have been scaled down precisely because of them? Sony acquired them specifically to evaluate the viability of its live services and target the other studios. What was thought to mean that he wanted to exploit its know-how?

Another question: in the last few years how many single player development studios has PlayStation acquired? Not very many, to be honest. We repeat: Sony’s single player games will continue to come out. The offer will not be desertified because in any case we are talking about millions of copies sold for some series. There will probably also be other operations such as that of Final Fantasy 16, to give exclusive temporal prestige titles to the platform, but at the same time we are facing the realization of a project founded years ago now, which comes after years of signs of unsustainability of triple A single player video games. It’s not a matter of opinion, just to acknowledge it and move forward.

