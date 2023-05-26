The PlayStation Showcase May 2023 was it a success or not? Difficult to give an answer in terms of overall popularity, but we can at least understand which games were the most successful during the event. One way to do this is to leverage i trailer published by the official PlayStation YouTube channel. here are the ten most viewed and their views rounded down:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Gameplay reveal | 4,500,000 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – Announcement Trailer | 864,000 Phantom Blade Zero – Announce Trailer | 702.00 PlayStation Showcase 2023 – Accessories Sneak Peek | 628,000 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Introducing Kraven the Hunter | 542.199 Assassin’s Creed Mirage – Gameplay Trailer | 497,000 Alan Wake 2 – Gameplay Reveal Trailer | 342,000 Dragon’s Dogma 2 – 1st Trailer | 296,000 Final Fantasy XVI – ‘Salvation’ Launch Trailer | 282,000 Marathon – Announce Trailer | 220,000

In case you wanted to consider the trailer for Kraven by Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as an addition to the gameplay trailer, the 10th position would be “Five Nights at Freddy’s Help Wanted 2 – Teaser Trailer” with around 206,000 views.

But let’s do a series of clarifications. The data shown is correct at the time of writing this news. Within a few hours they could vary and some of the last positions could be reversed without too much difficulty. Furthermore, the “ranking” is not used to determine views per se, but only to note which games have attracted the most attention. Obviously, the trailers published on other YouTube channels should also be counted to get a complete overview: we took advantage of the PlayStation channel as the most “official” one linked to the PlayStation Showcase.

From this data, for example, we can see very obvious things, such as the fact that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is highly anticipated and that Metal Gear Solid Delta immediately attracted attention. Phantom Blade Zero could instead be considered a surprise, given that it is an unknown IP. There is an unreleased game called Phantom Blade Executioners for mobile, PC and PlayStation that has gotten some test releases in the West, but it’s clearly not very popular (only 58,000 followers on Twitter, for example). Various other products from the same development team are exclusive to China. Remarkable therefore that Phantom Blade Zero has already obtained so many views.

It should also be noted that marathon it is the only game as a service able to get over 200,000 views and enter the Top 10. We certainly would have liked to see more GaaS at the PlayStation Showcase.

Tell us, what was your favorite trailer at this event?