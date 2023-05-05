While Nintendo prepares to drop the bomb called The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and Xbox apologizes for Redfall (although it seems not to be his fault, for a report), Sony is “silent”. A partial silence as it recently released the Horizon Forbidden West DLC and previously released new VR hardware, still remaining alone among the big console manufacturers to do so. However, if we talk about new non-VR AAA games, or what for the moment makes the real earnings, we don’t see much on the horizon.

Yes, Final Fantasy 16 is coming as a console exclusive and, probably in late summer and early autumn, the steamroller will arrive Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is set to be an off-the-chart success. However, this is a rest of 2023 not so full of exits. The “problem”, however, is that even the future is unclear.

What PlayStation needs now is a big presentation that makes clear what to expect. While many say they only like to announce when a game is ready, generating interest in long-term projects and buzz is important, even if you’re talking about games that aren’t coming out for a couple of years. In a nutshell, what is needed is a PlayStation Showcase, which according to a recent rumor could be quite substantial, because many teams are ready to show what they are working on. What are these studios? On the one hand we have Naughty Dog, which is certainly continuing the work on the multiplayer game of The Last of Us. It is certainly a complex and new project for the team, so it is plausible that he takes all the necessary time, but now it seems time to see a small presentation.

Bend Studios instead he should be working on a new IP, which takes time (more time than creating a Days Gone sequel) but a teaser doesn’t seem like an impossible request. Bluepoint Games, on the other hand, has made a name for itself in not creating IPs, but on the contrary working on those of other teams by proposing high-level remakes. Do we really have to say that we would like to see the announcement of Bloodborne Remake? Let’s say it, but let’s get ready for something completely different. Honestly, the point is not what will be shown, but that something will be shown and let the public understand that the many Sony teams are about to replenish the PS5 content library with high-level works.

Moving forward with our round, we believe it would also be time to see what he’s been working on Pixelopus. The team released the non-indie indie Concrete Genie in October 2019. After almost four years, a small announcement almost seems like an obligation. sucker Punchon the other hand, is certainly working on Ghost of Tsushima 2. Perhaps it’s not the time for a full presentation, but a confirmation that such a game is on the way would surely warm the hearts of many gamers.

Let’s not forget about Asobi team, which after delivering the pearl Astro’s Playroom in free format to the PS5 D1 went into press silence. What are they doing? It would be very nice to find out. Added to all this are the infamous “live services” of PlayStation, even if for the most part we believe that these are projects that are still too far away to be able to really present them in the short term.

In short, the options are many and we do not believe that all these teams will submit their projects in one moment, if only to not overshadow each other. Of course, though, there’s room for a few big announcements before marketing fully dives into Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Honestly, we wouldn’t want to spend four months just watching Spider-Man trailers, as much as we love to rock around Manhattan.

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.