Sony Interactive Entertainment announces that the highly anticipated PlayStation Showcase 2021 will be held next September 9.

Here’s your invitation: PlayStation Showcase 2021 next Thursday Connect to find out what’s new for PlayStation 5. You have been very patient, and we thank you for that. And now we can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on. Tune in next Thursday, September 9th at 10pm CEST for a sneak peek into the future of PS5. The Showcase will last approximately 40 minutes and will include updates from PlayStation Studios and some of the industry’s most creative developers, for games coming out over the holidays and beyond. And stick around after the presentation for more updates from some of the studio teams featured in the Showcase. Note: The next generation of PlayStation-branded VR won’t be making an appearance this time around. But there will be plenty of great PS5 games, from developers big and small. We hope you will join us! You can watch us live on YouTube And Twitch. See you next Thursday!

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment Street PlayStation Blog