Although the second is selling very well – it reached a total of 38.4 million – the same is not the case with its video games. That is to say, that for some reason it is selling less than in past years.

Who brought this up was the journalist Derek Strickland, editor of TweakTown on his Twitter account. From what can be seen in one of the graphs in this note, in 2021 the combined sales of PS4 and PS5 games was 303.2 million copies.

But in 2022 this had a significant drop, since it was 13% and remained at 264.2 million units. These figures contrast with what was achieved in previous years and is reflected in the report.

In 2019 there were sales of 245 million copies, which was before the PlayStation 5 came out. The following year, when this console was already available, Sony reached the figure of 338.9 million.

So we are talking about a downward trend in terms of the purchase of video games, when in reality it should be upward. All because the distribution of the system by Sony has improved a lot; it’s easier to get a PS5 right now.

Sony sold 43.5 million first-party games in FY22, down slightly year-over-year. That’s compared to a whopping 220.7 million third-party games sold during the year. It’s quite common that third-party vastly outsells first-party and it’s to be expected. pic.twitter.com/ZtDf9TwHVP —Derek Strickland (@DeekeTweak) April 28, 2023

Why is this happening? Some believe that it is due to the increase in the price of the games; players now think more before buying what interests them and prefer to wait for it to go down a bit.

The suggested price of $69.99 isn’t convincing. According to Strickland, the PlayStation report reveals that this division had profits of 2,387 million dollars in the third quarter of 2022; but game sales were down.

The decline was around 6.2 million copies. The titles that are most affected are the high-profile ones, those considered AAA that precisely have the price of $69.99 dollars.

Derek Strickland commented in his analysis that this situation could benefit PlayStation Plus but for that his number of subscribers would have to increase. Another element that comes into play is the inflation suffered by several countries and that makes everything more expensive.

