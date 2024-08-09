Sony’s PlayStation division, in its most recent financial report, announced that it plans to consistently and continuously publish games that will be huge hits. That was in your report corresponding to the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which has been available since August 7 of this year.

There the company talked about its willingness to strengthen its development schedule so that there is a continuous flow of new titles for its systems.

In some of the published works it is mentioned ‘The Study Business Group is strengthening the management of its work schedule and optimizing development projects to launch successful titles in a consistent and continuous manner’ on PlayStation platforms.

Likewise, Sony is ‘maintaining and expanding’ the number of active users on consoles while strengthening their engagement. The idea is ‘establish a stable income base’.

The aforementioned strategy is PlayStation Studios’ top priority at the moment. Sony’s statements to its shareholders come at a time when it is struggling to make consistent profits despite the strong performance of its video games.

In this sense, it is worth mentioning the great reception that the PC adaptations of Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered by the players.

Despite the above, PlayStation Studios lost over 900 of its employees due to staff cuts. It now has a new management structure, which is controlled by CEOs Herman Hulst and Hideaki Nishino. It’s just a matter of seeing if things work out and the titles suggested in the report make an appearance.

Source: Sony.

Another news related to Sony is that the studio of God of War is working on a new video game not related to Kratos. And that this console manufacturer now has an agreement with Pocketpair to bring Palworld to other media.

