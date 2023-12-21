Although companies continue to promote the digital format, the public still prefers to have a physical copy in their hands, especially if it is a first-party Sony game. According to leaked research from 2021, more than 60% of sales PlayStation at that time they correspond to physical gameswith titles like Death Stranding exceeding 80%.

At the time, a leak by Sony revealed the percentage of digital sales of its most important first party games of the moment for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, where almost none of these exceed 40%. The only titles that have a higher percentage are MLB The Show 21, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection of PS5, Ghost of Tsushima from PS4, Bloodborneand God of War 3 Remastered. The rest of the experiences had higher physical sales.

Although this information is from two years ago, this is still a trend in the market. Just a few weeks ago a report was released mentioning that sales of Alan Wake II suffer as a consequence of not having a physical release, which tells us about the public's desire to still have the album in their hands.this despite everything that companies may believe.

Unlike Xbox, where it is easier to enjoy a digital title thanks to Game Pass, PlayStation still places an emphasis on physical sales, and people have responded positively to this. Although the company has also focused on the digital section, with a PS5 without a disc reader and the PS5 Slim giving us the opportunity to remove this unit at our will, it is also true that the traditional medium has not been completely abandoned.

This is not a philosophy that Xbox shares. In addition to having Game Pass, the company hardly makes physical games anymore. Of his big releases this year, HiFi Rush did not have an album, while those who bought a physical version of the special edition of Stafield, they only received a download code. Along with this, we don't see many collecting Xbox Series X titles.

Physical games are still important, no matter what big companies say. Having a disc not only looks good in your collection, but it allows you to enjoy a title even after servers shut down and when companies have abandoned a certain console entirely.

