Sony has already revealed the results of the first quarter of the fiscal year of 2022 – 2022 and the situation does not look positive for PlayStation since it presented a drop in its profits in the video game business.

The video game and network division generated during the three-month period ending June 30, 2022 4.5 billion dollarshowever, that presented an increase in costs and a decrease in sales that mean a drop of 2% if we compare it with the previous year.

But all is not so bad, the PS5 units that Sony managed to put up for sale were 2.4 million, which is an increase of 4% compared to the previous year.

There was a drop in the sale of software for both PS4 and PS5 which was 26%. What did see a rise were PlayStation Plus subscriptions which are now at 47.3 million.

Sales forecast is 86.5 million by the end of March 2023, while operating income would drop 8% to 8.3 billion.

Although there are more consoles for sale, the video game division of PlayStation does not recover

According to Sony, the decline in the video game division is due to the drop in sales of first and third party games between PS4 and PS5 during the period it was 47.1 billion. A year earlier they had 63.6 billion.

In the quarter between April and June 2021, Sony released at least three games, while this time it was only one. This class of announcements is accompanied by adjustments in all the forecasts for the rest of the fiscal year that ends in March 2023.

So that PlayStation to return to these numbers you will need very good sales of the remake of The Last of Us that comes out in September and that other Third Party games also have a positive behavior, as well as the distribution of consoles.

The results of the second quarter of the fiscal year of 2022/2023 will surely be revealed at the end of October 2022. That will be when we know if the course of the situation really changed or, failing that, new adjustments are made.

