The problem is that in 2023, changing course for a publisher means creating major problems in terms of budget, release planning and endorsement of the new projects themselves. Let’s start from an objective assumption: Sony can’t afford to throw hundreds of millions of dollars to the wind (PlayStation is fine, Sony Group not really), so it’s likely that most of the planned titles will come out in some way. Otherwise it will be a bloodbath. Just look at what is happening inside Creative Assembly after the cancellation of Hyenas to realize this. Simply put, producing a triple-A live service costs a lot. Throwing away six or seven in an advanced state of development would be simply dramatic. The releases could therefore be diluted, something could be canceled (having to bet one of the projects that seems most at risk to me is that of Raymond, but I wouldn’t put my hand in it), but throwing everything away really isn’t.

Another big problem is that alternative games aren’t likely to arrive anytime soon. Let’s say that half of the PlayStation Studios currently working on live services are reconverted to making triple-A single player games, the effects of the change of direction would actually start to be seen in 4-5 years, considering the average duration of the current production cycles of high budget video games. The risk is that the change, if it will be a change, could arrive at the end of the generation or with the next generation, that of PS6. Times like that are not unrealistic, unfortunately. Just look at the time it took for the Spencer cure to start producing effects on Xbox releases to realize this. So the PS5 generation will in a certain way have to live with the planning made under Ryan’s management, i.e. that of the push towards the live service model. Some traditional games will be there, but they will probably be fewer than those seen in the PS4 generation.

Finally, it must be considered that it is not conceivable that PlayStation will completely give up live services, because the model is too attractive to abandon it and because development costs have grown so much that having one or two live service games that work is more of a a necessity rather than a hope, if we want to avoid major repercussions in economic terms.

In short, it seems paradoxical to say it, given that Sony is console market leader, but PlayStation currently has to solve a huge amount of problems if it wants to emerge unscathed from this generation, problems due to the less than brilliant management of recent years. If everything hasn’t collapsed it is more due to the strength of the brand, which still resonates incredibly with the players, than due to the virtue of the company’s executives.