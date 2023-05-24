The revenues generated by PlayStation games on PC are growing substantially year on year as confirmed by the latest official data shared by Sony. In particular, the company has recorded a compound annual growth rate of 133%, going from 35 million dollars in fiscal 2020 to $450 million in 2023.

This figure comes from a shareholder report released overnight, in which Sony explains that revenues have increased dramatically from 2021 to 2022 onwards. thanks to the acquisition of Bungiethe Destiny 2 studio, which as you know has a large slice of community on this platform.

We also learn that the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered has totaled 1.5 million copies sold, while The Last of Us Part 1 is at 368,000 copies. It must be said that the latter game was released on Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 28 and therefore the data only takes into account the units purchased in the first days of launch.

As confirmed by Jim Ryan, the boss of SIE, in a recent interview with Famitsu, Sony will continue to be very active in this area and will therefore bring other PlayStation games on this platform also in the future. However, he also suggested that the time gap between the launch on PS5 and PC will remain a constant, as based on player feedback it is a strategy that brings positive results. And in this sense the numbers we have mentioned above would seem to confirm it.