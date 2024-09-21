TGS 2024 – also known as the Tokyo Game Show – will see PlayStation return to mass events after several years of absence, and we now know which games they will be presenting in their respective areas.

To show that they are taking it seriously, attendees at TGS 2024 will be able to see the following games on the PlayStation console.

ASTRO BOT (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Bandai Namco)

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix)

Dynasty Warriors: Origins (Koei Tecmo)

Infinity Nikki (Infold Games)

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (Konami)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS)

Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

Neva (Devolver Digital)

PlayStation 5 Pro – Two demo stations with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix) and Gran Turismo 7 (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Sonic X Shadow Generations (SEGA)

Source: PlauStation

PlayStation will only have one exclusive – this specific case – ASTRO BOT – while the rest are Third Party games that come out on more than one console.

We also recommend: The price of the PlayStation 5 Pro is not that bad if you compare it with PC

PlayStation presentations during TGS 2024

There’s not just video games on offer at TGS 2024 for PlayStation, there’s much more to come, and fans will be happy to see several major presentations:

September 26th

13:00 to 13:40 – ASTRO BOT PLAY! (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

15:00 to 15:40 – Let’s Play Indie Games with Shuhei Yoshida! (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

September 28th

10:30 to 11:10 – Silent Hill 2 (Konami)

2:30 p.m. to 3:10 p.m. – Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Bandai Namco)

16:00 to 16:40 – Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS)

September 29th

10:30 to 11:30 – PlayStation presents Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Special Stage (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

12:00 to 12:40 – Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom) (YouTube)

15:00 to 15:40 – Dynasty Warriors: Origins (Koei Tecmo) (YouTube)

It’s worth noting that these are all Japanese times. What do you think about what PlayStation will reveal during TGS 2024? Follow the conversation via our Discord and don’t miss any more news through the space of Google News on TierraGamer.