PlayStation access control is the result of five years of working together with different accessibility organizations. With this controller they want people with different types of disabilities to be able to enjoy video games.

The controller allows you to customize the distribution of its different buttons and includes different joystick covers. In turn, this can be used from any orientation in 360 degrees and connect even more accessibility accessories. This thanks to its four standard 3.5 mm expansion ports.

When used with PlayStation 5 you can assign buttons and create up to 30 controller profiles. As well as adjust the joystick settings or disable buttons to prevent you from accidentally pressing them. You can even use it in conjunction with another Access controller or a DualSense for more control options.

When will you be able to put your PlayStation Access controller away?

The PlayStation Access controller goes on sale on December 6, but you can already pre-order it from July 23. So if you are interested, keep an eye on the official page so you don’t run out of yours

Source: PlayStation

What will include the control when you buy it will be the control itself and all its accessories. These are four expansion ports, 19 button caps, joystick caps, 23 button cap labels, USB cable, and its user guide.. What do you think of this new option?

