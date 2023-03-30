We are already in the spring season, and everyone is preparing for a new cycle. Not only will there be new series, but also the platforms of video game They will update their catalogues. PlayStation has more than a thousand titles available, but to welcome the cool age, it will offer very special offers.

Here are the juiciest deals PlayStation is bringing this spring:

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion from $50 to $40,

Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass from 100 USD TO 75 USD Diablo II: Resurrected from 40 USD to 13 USD

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut from $40 to $16

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Definitive Edition FROM $70 to $49

Dying Light 2: stay human from $60 to $30

The Elder Scrolls online from 20 USD to 6 USD

FIFA 23 from $70 to $28

Ghostwire: Tokyo from $60 to $21 Gotham Knights from $70 to $28

GTA V from $40 to $20

Hitman: World of Assassination Bundle from $70 to $39

Horizon Forbidden West from $70 to $40

Source: Funcom

The Last of Us Part II from $70 to $50

Samurais, metal and a lot of action in the spring sales of PlayStation

Like a Dragon: Ishin Deluxe Edition from $70 to $56Madden NFL 23: All Madden Edition from 100 to 30 USD

Marvel’s Midnight Suns: Legendary Edition from 100 to 50 USD

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from 50 to 20 USD

Metal: Hellsinger from 40 to 30 USD

NBA 2K23 from 70 to 23 USD

No Man’s Sky from 60 to 30 USD PGA Tour 2K23 from $60 to $20

A Plague Tale: Requiem from 60 to 39 USD

red dead redemption 2 from 60 to 20 USD

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from 60 to 30 USD

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt from 40 to 20 USD

We recommend: Resident Evil 4 Remake sold 3 million copies in just two days

When do the second offers arrive?

You will find a huge list of PlayStation offers, however, remember that on April 12, 2023 there will be a new wave that you will surely like to review.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.