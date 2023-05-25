













The trailer gives us a bit of clues about the plot of Phantom Blade 0. It seems that our character only has a few days left to live. This will make him embark on an adventure full of danger and different combats with other swordsmen.

Although its game mechanics were not detailed, it is clear that it will have a great focus on action. We see the protagonist face his enemies with very colorful and fluid movements. In addition to the fact that it seems that it will have an interesting section for movement and exploration.

For now Phantom Blade 0 It does not have a set release date. The only thing we know is that it will come to the PlayStation 5 console. There is still the question of whether it will be a console exclusive or if it will also reach other platforms. There is no doubt that he caught our attention with what he showed.

Who are behind Phantom Blade 0?

Phantom Blade 0 is a work of S-Game in conjunction with Cruel Man Studio. They gave us the title Phantom Blade: Executioner in the past. They also worked on Stellar Saga and Drifter. All of them with a great visual section.

Most of his works started as small titles for mobile phones. So this could be his big leap into higher-produced games for consoles. We’ll see how good a job they do with this title, which looks very promising.

