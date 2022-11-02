Today the exact release date of the Playstation VR2. Along with this information, a list of 11 games was also revealed that, although it is unknown when they will reach our hands, they will be available at some point in 2023.

Total, PlayStation has indicated that 20 different games will be available during the first year of its new virtual reality device.. to those already known Horizon: Call of the Mountain Y Resident Evil Village will be joined by:

–The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR. Developed by Supermassive Games, this is a “fast-paced roller coaster action-horror shooter where every move you make, and everything you see, could mean the difference between life and death.”

–Crossfire: Sierra Squad. This is a new first-person shooter from Smilegate that will cast players as the leader of a team of firefighters placed in “the middle of a war over a recently discovered top-secret biochemical weapon.” Crossfire: Sierra Squad It will feature over 60 campaign missions and can be played alone or with up to three other friends.

–The Light Brigade. Developed by Funktronic Labs, this is a single-player roguelike that is “filled with immersive gunplay and moody mystery.”

–Cities: VR – Enhanced Edition. In charge of Fast Travel Games, it is an adaptation of Cities: Skylines for PSVR2. This virtual reality title aims to allow players to “build and manage the city of their dreams.”

–Cosmonious High. Developed by Owlchemy Labs, makers of Job Simulator Y Vacation Simulator.

–Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue. By tinyBuild Games and Steel Wool Studios, it asks players to “trick the neighbor” in a whole new way.

–Jurassic World Aftermath Collection. On the part of Coatsink, this installment combines both games set between Jurassic World Y Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom which feature a voice cast headlined by Laura Bailey and the return of Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm.

–Gun Whip VR is the “award-winning physics-based action-rhythm game where thrilling gunplay and dynamic tracks collide, creating a dream world for players to shoot, duck and dodge to become the ultimate action hero.”

–Zenith: The Last City will be a launch title for PS VR2 and will welcome players to the MMO that features a full story, immersive combat with weapons and spells, and much more.

–After the Fall. Developed by Vertigo Games, it’s a cooperative shooter set in a post-apocalyptic version of Los Angeles, and allows up to four players to team up to take on a world full of 32 real players at once.

–tentacular. By Firepunchd Games UG, this is an “enchanting VR game about a gigantic but kind-hearted tentacled beast trying to figure out his place in the world.” This physics-based adventure features a story full of heart and humor.

Now we just have to wait for more information about most of these games. Remember, PSVR2 will hit the market next February 2023, and here you can know all the details about it. Similarly, this is the price of the device in Mexico.

Editor’s note:

To tell you the truth, this selection of 11 games looks very good. Proposals like those from Supermassive Games and Crossfire sound very interesting, and the other indie titles could well be something that will catch the public’s attention for several days.

Via: PlayStationBlog.