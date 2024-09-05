On December 3, 1994, the first PlayStation hit the market, marking a before and after for the video game industry. In this way, 2024 marks the 30th anniversary of this company’s legacy. So PlayStation has a couple of events planned to celebrate this milestone.

While the company plans to share more information in the future, for now they have revealed My First GTa free trial version designed to attract players to the world Gran Turismo 7. This release will feature some of the fan-favorite cars, tracks, and racing events. While there is no clear information on its release date at the moment, it is expected that My First GT will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in late 2024.

Along with this, Between October 2024 and January 2025, soundtracks from multiple PlayStation franchises will be coming to Spotify. In addition to streaming these soundtracks, you’ll also have the opportunity to purchase digital versions on Amazon Music, Apple Music, and other retailers. So far, music has been confirmed for:

God of War​

God of War II​

God of War: Ghost of Sparta

Twisted Metal​

Starhawk​

Unit 13

At the same time, a playlist focused on the 30th anniversary of PlayStation is now available on Spotify. Last but not least, Multiple free online multiplayer weekends and eSports tournaments will be taking place in the coming months.The first of these weekends will take place between September 21 and 22.

During the same weekend, a series of PS5 tournaments will be held with titles such as NBA 2K24, NBA 2K25, Madden NFL 24, MLB The Show 24, EA UFC 5, Tekken 8 and Guilty Gear -StriveWe can only wait for more information about these events to become available in the future.

This is just the beginning, We’ll have more information about the PlayStation 30th anniversary celebrations over the next few months.so a new State of Play or PlayStation Showcase could be on the horizon. In related news, the PlayStation 5 Pro design has been leaked. Likewise, new offers are coming to the PlayStation Store.

This is the perfect time to announce a PlayStation Showcase focused on the company’s future. After a fairly straightforward 2024, the company needs to prove that its future is bright, whether it’s with a new console or many more games.

