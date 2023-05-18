













The new PlayStation Access controller is a large circular device with a joystick sticking out of it. Above it are a series of buttons, which are remapable and with interchangeable symbols. In this way, players will be able to play in the way that best suits them.

As if that weren’t enough, Access has different jacks to connect even more accessories. Not to mention, it can be placed in different orientations and even secured like a tripod. Gamers also have the option to connect Access to a DualSense so that someone else can assist them in their gaming sessions.

Access’s announcement comes as part of World Accessibility Awareness Day. At the moment PlayStation did not disclose when this new control could be launched on the market. However, it seems that it could be a great option for more people to enjoy video games.

What else has PlayStation done for accessibility?

Access is just the latest in the accessibility advances PlayStation has made in recent years. SNewer games like God of War Ragnarok and The Last of Us Part I have added options for more players to enjoy.

Source: PlayStation

These include different options in terms of sound and dialogue, as well as the presentation of the title. Like pretty detailed captions or very harsh colored characters to help those who have a hard time telling them apart. Which opens the door for anyone to be able to enjoy these experiences.

