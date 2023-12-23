













Despite what one might think, there are not only titles from this company and its studios, but actually from others such as Electronic Arts, Activision and Warner Bros. Games. This is why it is advisable to pay them due attention.

It should be noted that these discounts on PlayStation consoles will come in the form of two waves. The first, which is ideal for Christmas, is from December 20, 2023 to January 5, 2024.

As for the second, it is from January 3 to 17, 2024. Regarding the range of the discounts, we are talking about a 30, 40, 50 or even 60% offer in some cases. So it doesn't hurt to pay due attention to what we bring you.

Fountain: Sony.

The first wave, from December 5, 20 to January 5, includes:

EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition for PlayStation 4 and PS5, with a 60% discount.

The Last of Us Part 1 for PS5, with a 43% discount.

NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant edition for PS5, with a 55% discount.

God of War Ragnarok for PS5, with a 43% discount.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Cross-Gen Edition, with a 30% discount.

Mortal Kombat 1 Standard Edition for PS5, with a 40% discount.

In the second wave, from January 3 to 17, you will find the following:

Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition for PlayStation 4 and PS5, with a 50% discount.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remasteredwith a 50% discount.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Deluxe Edition for PS5, with a 40% discount.

Gran Turismo 7 PS5 Standard Edition, with a 43% discount.

Madden NFL Deluxe Edition for PlayStation 4 and PS5, with a 60% discount.

Uncharted Nathan Drake Collectionwith a 50% discount.

Sony recommends that we take advantage of these game offers because it is likely that they will not be repeated for a long time. So it doesn't hurt to take their advice into account.

