Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the preliminary schedule of games and events of the Tokyo Game Show 2024which will be held from September 26 to 29 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.
The playable games will be Astro Bot and Monster Hunter Wilds. There will also be some events on the stage.
Sony’s TGS 2024 details
The official Tokyo Game Show 2024 information from PlayStation explains that:
- Astro Bot (PS5) will be playable in a demo version, there will also be an Astro Bot-themed gacha machine (September 28 and 29) and players will be able to obtain a themed T-shirt with the game (there are four types, limited quantities)
- Monster Hunter Wilds (PS5) will have a demo (40 seats at PlayStation, over 90 at the Capcom Booth), players will be able to try the game and get an original “PS5 | Monster Hunter Wilds” themed keychain (available in limited quantities)
As for the events on stage, the first one will be called “PLAY! PLAY! PLAY! Play with Heart” and will feature various developers and guests talking about various games. The whole thing will be live via the PlayStation Japan YouTube channel.
Additionally, there will also be a presentation dedicated to Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, which we can see details of here.
#PlayStation #Reveals #Details #Itll #Bring #Tokyo #Game #Show
Leave a Reply