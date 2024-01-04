2024 is positioned to be a great year, especially for PlayStation users. Exclusives like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Rise of the Ronin and Stellar Blade They will reach our hands in the coming months. Fortunately, this is not all, as a new official video has revealed that the long-awaited remakes of Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater They would also be available this year.

Although at the moment there is no official information from Konami or Bloober Team, multiple rumors have indicated that Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater They would be available at some point in 2024. Now, a few moments ago, PlayStation shared a video with some of the new features that we will see on PS5 throughout this year, and here the two remakes stand out.

While no specific release date is offered, it has been mentioned that the remake of Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater They would be available at some point in 2024. Although it is strange that Konami has not provided information about it, in the PlayStation video we can see games that we are sure will arrive this year, whether they have a specific release date or not, which supports the fact that this information is true.

Now we just have to wait for Konami and Bloober Team to share more information about their long-awaited projects.which, apparently, will be available on the PlayStation 5 at some point in 2024. On related topics, the release date of the remake of Silent Hill 2. Likewise, a remake of the original Metal Gear Solid could be on the way.

Editor's Note:

If this information were not true, it is likely that Sony would not have published the video, or would have already deleted it and corrected this error. It is clear that Konami is the only one that does not want to share information about its most anticipated projects of the year. We can only wait for the specific details to be revealed.

Via: PlayStation