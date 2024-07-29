It will be available on September 6th Astro Botthe new adventure of the adorable PlayStation robot. Not content with the release of this game, The company has revealed that a Limited Edition DualSense inspired by this title will arrive on that same day.

Through an official statement, a Limited Edition DualSense has been revealed with a design inspired by Astro Bot, which features the classic blue and white of the robot and PlayStation, as well as a pair of eyes on the pad. This is what Nicolas Doucet, studio director at Team Asobi, had to say on the matter:

“The controller design features Astro’s signature blue detailing on the sticks and buttons, sculpted sci-fi lines, and the signature pair of funny eyes on the touchpad. It’s a true work of art, and we at Team Asobi couldn’t be happier with the end result.”

The DualSense will be released on September 6, the same day the new Astro Bot will be available. Pre-orders for the controller will begin on August 9, and it will cost $79.99.Those in the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Austria and Portugal will be able to order from PlayStation Direct and participating retailers.

Meanwhile, pre-orders will also begin on August 9 in selected stores around the world, so keep an eye on Amazon. What’s interesting, and something that surely won’t please many, is that this control is a limited editionso there probably won’t be as many units available as some would like.

Remember, The Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense will be available on September 6, with pre-orders beginning on August 9. In related topics, these are the different editions of the new Astro Bot. Similarly, Astro Bot surpasses in popularity DOOM: The Dark Ages.

Author’s Note:

This controller looks spectacular, as someone who likes to collect DualSense controllers, I have to get my hands on this controller. I just hope I get my hands on one of these, especially considering that units are limited.

Via: PlayStation Blog