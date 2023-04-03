Playing is a verb that brings to mind something funny, which for better or for worse leads us to laughter and/or smile, and it seems that this link is finally making a comeback also for sony: the latest commercial for the PlayStation 5 released in Thailand in fact, it takes us back to those good old days when the strangest and most ingenious commercials were, the more pleasant it was to see them.

In fact, in this one, which we leave you within the article, a small story is told to us in a very particular way, where nothing is as it seems from the beginning.

It all started with a couple in a cafeteria who, following a birthday and an expressed wish, began to experience situations out of the ordinary, bordering on the paranormal. In all three minutes of the commercial, we will therefore be introduced to a mini story, with its development, its consequences, and even flashbacks.

We don’t know if there are plans to see this type of commercial again in Europe, but it would certainly be something we would really like.

We remind you that in recent months Sony’s marketing campaign has focused a lot on publicize the end of the inventory crisis which has afflicted the company for the supply of PlayStation 5 in these first two years of life.