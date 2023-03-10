The agreements of Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard remain open, as not all regulators have accepted that the transaction can feel fair. Deals have already been made with NVIDIA and Nintendo to make everything easier, and despite the fact that the same has been done with PlayStation they do not want to accept them.

In a new report, the board of Activision Blizzard, Lulu Cheng Meservey, own sonyspecifically jim ryanThey don’t seem so interested in losing call of Duty as one of the franchises that frequently step on their consoles. Rather, they want the deal not to be closed simply because yes, they are not very interested in a fair deal because they have CODE.

The CEO of SIE answered that question in Brussels. In his words: “I don’t want a new Call of Duty deal. I just want to block your merger.” — Lulu Cheng Meservey (@lulumeservey) March 8, 2023

According to what is said, these words were said on February 21 when several companies met in Europe to discuss the acquisition issue, among them was PlayStation. It has even been said that Microsoft I would seek to give sony a poor version of CODE in the event that the purchase of Activision Blizzard.

For now, the deal seems much further from a conclusion.

Editor’s note: This whole case has become somewhat complicated and even tiring, since every week a new controversy is reported on the subject. Let’s hope that a resolution will be reached soon and we will put this aside once and for all.