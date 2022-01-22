god of war ragnarok was a game that was originally planned to debut last year, but as we all know by now, Sony decided to delay it until 2022. Will it actually come out this year? While we don’t have an exact release date yet, PlayStation reiterates that this title should be reaching our hands in the next 12 months.

Happens that PlayStation has published a list on its official site, which highlights 22 games that will be released in 2022. That list includes things like Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, Dying Light 2, Gran Turismo 7, and more. All these games already have a release date, and although ragnarok still don’t have it Sony He is sure that we will be able to play it this year.

Obviously things can change from today and the day he will be dating ragnarok, so there is still a chance that the long-awaited title could be delayed once again. A few weeks ago its possible release date was leaked, but we want to believe that it is merely provisional.

god of war ragnarok will come to PS5 and PS4 at some point in 2022.

Publisher’s note: It’s worth remembering that they said the same thing with Horizon Forbidden West, and we all know what happened in that case. We are still early in the year and yes, anything can happen, but I would prefer to stay cautious with all of this and wait for some official confirmation.

Via: PlayStation