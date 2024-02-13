We are in a somewhat weak generation for the PlayStation brand, because even though its fifth main console is already on the market, not many exclusive video games have been released that raise the brand's flag high, because even some of them do not. they have even gotten rid of PS4. However, it seems that sony He already has something on his hands, or at least that was reported a few minutes ago, since a new intellectual property would be on the way.
It has been reported on some websites that the brand in question is named after Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophetwhich remains as a provisional title, which could be carried out by two large studios of sonywhether it's Naughty Dog either Santa Monica. After all, they're both unemployed at the moment, and the only one who's reported to be actively making games is Insomniac Games with wolverine and also the third part of Marvel's Spider-Man.
It has long been known that PlayStation creates new franchises as part of its strategy to foster innovation, diversify its game catalog, establish new IPs and adapt to market trends in the video game industry. This helps maintain player interest and ensure the continued success of the brand in the future.
Here are some of the franchises of which PlayStation she owns:
1.- Uncharted: A series of action and adventure games developed by Naughty Dog that follows the exploits of treasure hunter Nathan Drake in search of lost treasures and relics around the world.
2.- God of War: A series of action and adventure games developed by Santa Monica Studio that focuses on the Spartan warrior Kratos and his epic battles against gods and mythological creatures.
3.- Gran Turismo: A series of car racing games developed by Polyphony Digital that offers realistic car racing simulations with a wide variety of vehicles and circuits.
4.- Ratchet & Clank: A platform and shooting game series developed by Insomniac Games that follows the adventures of the lombax Ratchet and his robot companion Clank as they travel the galaxy and fight villains.
5.- Horizon: A series of action and adventure games developed by Guerrilla Games that takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where humans fight to survive in an environment dominated by machines.
For now we will have to wait for more information to come to light, especially future events of this video game company.
Editor's note: This name is a bit strange, but it could be something provisional that does not want it to leak within the industry. We will have to wait for future events like the showcase to see if they end up changing his nickname or ending with this long sentence.
