We are in a somewhat weak generation for the PlayStation brand, because even though its fifth main console is already on the market, not many exclusive video games have been released that raise the brand's flag high, because even some of them do not. they have even gotten rid of PS4. However, it seems that sony He already has something on his hands, or at least that was reported a few minutes ago, since a new intellectual property would be on the way.

It has been reported on some websites that the brand in question is named after Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophetwhich remains as a provisional title, which could be carried out by two large studios of sonywhether it's Naughty Dog either Santa Monica. After all, they're both unemployed at the moment, and the only one who's reported to be actively making games is Insomniac Games with wolverine and also the third part of Marvel's Spider-Man.

It has long been known that PlayStation creates new franchises as part of its strategy to foster innovation, diversify its game catalog, establish new IPs and adapt to market trends in the video game industry. This helps maintain player interest and ensure the continued success of the brand in the future.

Here are some of the franchises of which PlayStation she owns: