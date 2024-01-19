After months of waiting, The Last of Us Part II Remastered It is now available, both in its physical and digital versions. In addition to being able to purchase the game for $50, there is an option to upgrade your PS4 copy for just $10. However, if for some reason you made a mistake and acquired the title as new once again, Don't worry, PlayStation will give you a refund.

Through social networks, multiple users have shared a message from PlayStation, where they confirm that those who purchased The Last of Us Part II Remastered to $50 dollars by mistake, since they wanted to make the $10 dollar improvement, you will receive a refund of your moneyso that they can acquire the best one without spending $40 more.

During the pre-order period, many users were confused when making the improvement, since the PlayStation Store did not do a good job of marking the different purchase options. Fortunately, those who made the mistake of overpaying will receive their money back. This is what is said about it:

“As an owner of the PS4 digital version of The Last of Us Part 2, a digital upgrade to the PS5 digital version will be available at a deeply discounted price on launch day. We don't want you to miss that opportunity, so as a gesture of goodwill, we have refunded your pre-order purchase of the PS5 version of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered so you can purchase the digital upgrade on launch day.”

Those who have a physical copy of The Last of Us Part II of PlayStation 4, They will have to put their disk into the PS5 to access the improvementwhile everyone who has a digital copy in their possession simply accesses the PlayStation Store and pays for the upgrade.

This remastered version of The Last of Us Part II not only includes the story that we already know with a better visual section, but There are also a number of extras, such as director's commentary, a new roguelike game mode, and additional levels. On related topics, you can check our review of The Last of Us Part II Remastered here. Likewise, the director of this title defends the remastering.

Editor's Note:

It's good to see that PlayStation is doing everything it can to compensate players who made a mistake at the time. However, it's also true that the company didn't do a good job of differentiating the full version with the $10 upgrade.

Via: Eurogamer