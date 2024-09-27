Sony’s PlayStation division announced the price increase of the original Horizon Zero Dawn before the release of its remastered version for PS5 and PC. Specifically, it is the Complete Edition, which has been selling for just $20 for a long time.

But now its new price is $40, while the remastering will cost $50, which is what this video game cost when it came out in 2017.

Those who want to update their version of Horizon Zero Dawn From PS4 to PS5 they will have to pay $10. Obviously, all these prices are equivalent to the national currency of each country. Why is Sony proceeding this way?

We recommend: Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered will charge you $10 to upgrade the game from PS4 to PS5.

Well, to prevent players from purchasing the PlayStation 4 version for $20 and only paying $10 to upgrade to the PS5 version. It is not the first time that the company has made such a move.

Fountain: Sony.

Did it before with the update combo The Last of Us Part II from PS4 to the remastered version of PlayStation 5, which was cheaper and which also ended up blocking. For some it is a logical movement what is happening with Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition.

If the player now buys this package on PS4 to play on PS5, they will have to pay $40 dollars and then pay $10 for the update. This console manufacturer will not lose anything.

For some time now, Sony has required a payment of $10 from those who want to upgrade games from its studios from PS4 to PS5. This after a controversy related to Horizon Forbidden Westwhose update for PlayStation 5 was free.

But it was since God of War Ragnarok who began to apply it and now this is extended to Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition. Although it must be noted that this way of working has not convinced some players.

Fountain: Sony.

This remastered version will go on sale on October 31, 2024. Other news related to this series, its adaptation by Netflix is ​​in production and the idea is for it to be at the level of the The Last of Us.

Apart from Horizon Zero Dawn We also have more video game information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google News so as not to miss any.