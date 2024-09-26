In the time since PlayStation announced it would be releasing a remastered PS5 and PC version of Guerrilla’s Horizon Zero Dawn, it has also quietly bumped up the price of the original PS4 game.

Price history data on the game, as shared on site’s such as PSPrices.comshows the PS4 version of Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition was selling for £15.99 – and had been for some time – until it got a sudden, sharp, price increase yesterday (25th September).

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is now retailing for £34.99 on the official UK PlayStation Storemore than double what it was a couple of days ago. On the US storemeanwhile, it is currently retailing at $39.99.

Horizon Zero Dawn Story Explained Part 1: Project Zero Dawn And How Humanity Went Extinct. Watch on YouTube

The timing of this increase is not coincidental. During this week’s State of Play broadcast, PlayStation announced Horizon Zero Dawn was getting its long-rumored PS5 and PC remaster.

Set to arrive this October, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered promises a range of enhancements over the now seven-year-old original, including “more than 10 hours” of re-recorded conversation motion capture, as well as “countless” graphical improvements.





Image credit: PlayStation

On its release, this remastered version will retail at $49.99 in the US (I am looking for the UK equivalent), but those who already own Horizon Zero Dawn or Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition will be able to upgrade to the new PS5 or PC version for $9.99.

So, in short, if you had purchased Horizon Zero Dawn a few days ago, it would have been cheaper overall to follow that $10 upgrade path. But, if you purchase the PS4 version now, you will end up paying the same amount as the remastered version’s full price if you choose to upgrade.

We see you Sony.



Image credit: PSPrices/Eurogamer

In addition to Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, Aloy is also getting a bricky makeover thanks to the series’ collaboration with Lego.

Lego Horizon Adventures – which is described as a “playful and light-hearted” take on Guerrilla’s franchise – is poised to launch on 14th November across platforms.