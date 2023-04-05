A few hours ago a report arrived on the pages of Insider Gaming in which the first alleged details of the Playstation “Q Lite”a kind of portable console that should allows for play PS5 titles exclusively via Remote Play, i.e. by streaming data from the Sony flagship directly to the device. In practice, rather than a real console we are talking about an accessory to complement the PlayStation 5. Starting from these assumptions, could a similar peripheral actually meet the interest of the public?

But let’s first make a brief summary and a premise. This alleged information comes from the sources of Tom Henderson, a rather well-known video game insider and considered reliable as he has “corrected” many of his tips in the past, but in any case we are talking about unofficial details and therefore to be taken with a grain of salt. According to Deep Throat, it seems that Sony has plans to launch several PlayStation hardware and devices in the next couple of years. In fact, there is talk of the arrival of a PS5 with a removable player already by the end of the year, as well as a Pro model with enhanced hardware, a new headset, in-ear headphones and even PlayStation Q Lite, to be precise. which according to Henderson could arrive in stores in a short time, given that the product seems to be already in the quality control phase.

PlayStation Q Lite, according to the Insider Gaming report, will be a device that recalls the design of the Dualsense controller with an 8-inch LCD screen in the center, capable of streaming PS5 games with a maximum target of 1080p and 60fps. All this, however, not through cloud gaming, as previously suggested by journalist Jeff Grubb, but exclusively with Sony’s Remote Play function.

The PS RemotePlay, for the uninitiated, is a function that allows you to control PS5 remotely, provided you have a fairly fast and stable Internet connection and a device with a screen and a controller. For example, today you can use it to play console titles in streaming from PC, Mac, PS4, another PS5, iOS and Android tablets and smartphones.

It occurs to us that, since it is a device designed exclusively for Remote Play, PlayStation Q Lite will probably from this point of view offer a higher quality experience than, for example, the smartphone + backbone combination (among other things there is also an official PlayStation), both in terms of comfort and in terms of performance thanks to optimized data streaming. However, would this be enough to convince users to buy a similar accessory? There are many doubts about it.

Being able to use Remote Play only with both the console and the receiving device connected to the internet is clearly an extremely important detail, as it would severely limit portability of PlayStation Q Lite away from home. Not only that, it also means that this console / accessory would only be the preserve of those who already have a PS5 at home, as like the PlayStation VR2 it is a peripheral that works exclusively with the Sony console.

In short, it makes us think that those who are really interested in a truly portable console will probably aim or have already aimed at Nintendo Switch (and its successor?), Steam Deck or even the less famous alternatives such as Ayaneo 2 and company, thus relegating ” PlayStation Q Lite” to a device designed for a restricted one audience niche Playstation.

However, a lot will also depend on the pricecurrently shrouded in mystery. Considering that it should be a device with very simplified hardware and exclusively dedicated to data streaming (given that the workload would be all on the shoulders of PS5) we believe that the ideal would be a cost that is between 150 and 200 euros, but even so we doubt that many would be interested. In any case, to know for sure and also to know all the features of PlayStation Q Lite we will have to wait for the official announcement by Sony, clearly always provided that this device really exists.

But shall we leave the word to you? If confirmed, would you be interested in PlayStation Q Lite? And what do you think should be the ideal price of this console / accessory?

