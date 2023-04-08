Rumors related to the development of a new portable device by sony have been confirmed. Code name Q-Litethe new console will be closely linked to Playstation 5.

Indeed it seems that PlayStation Q-Lite is not a device created specifically for the Cloud Gamingbut rather a piece of hardware designed to make the most of the Remote Play Of Playstation 5a feature on which Sony has focused a lot in the last period.

Designed for adaptive streaming a 60FPS in 1080p, the console will require a constant internet connection. On an aesthetic level, Q-Lite will remember the Dualsense Of Playstation 5with a screen Touch LCD 8-inch center. The device will have i adaptive triggers and the ftactile feedback along with all the other joystick features, such as volume keys, speakers, microphone and audio jack.

It seems that Q-Lite will be announced before the new one Playstation 5 Pro but after the external hard drive for the main console of sony. The Japanese company is planning the announcement of the “second phase” of Playstation 5which will be characterized by the launch of, as already mentioned, an external hard drive specifically for the console, as many as two new models of wireless headphones and Q-Litewhich will report sony in the world of portable consoles.