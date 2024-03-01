













The most patient gamers usually have the best rewards when it comes to getting the most affordable consoles and video games. PlayStation revealed that it already has the Slim version of the PS5 in its presentation with a disc or digital reader, at attractive prices and with a couple of games that take advantage of the system.

Since February 29, PlayStation has already launched the PS5 Slim Disc in Mexico and on March 8 the 100% digital pack will be available. The best thing is that both packages come with games, so you will have more reason to buy either of the two available options.

The PS5 Slum Disc Pack comes with Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Returnal, its base price is 11,999 MXN.

Then the digital PS5 – to which you can add the disc reader eventually – comes with the aforementioned games and has a price of 9,999 MXN.

Source: PlayStation

It's worth noting that both options are priced cheaper than previous versions of what we could consider to be the standard versions of the consoles.

Maybe PlayStation is winning the console sales race against Xbox, however, its situation is not the best we would say. The reality is that Sony fell short of its console sales targets for the current fiscal year ending in March 2024.

Their projections came out too high and the truth is that they are not meeting them. It even seems that this generation of consoles is not being as good as the PS4 and Xbox One were at the time, which are turning out to be certainly long-lived.

Sony will have to adjust its plans, review how much it is affected by the Call of Duty issue now that it is in the hands of Microsoft and see if its future can improve, because the way things are going, not everything looks very good.

