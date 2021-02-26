The launch of Major League Baseball 21 (MLB 21) has been the focus of great attention by the player community this February. Not so much for the interest of gamers in enjoying the latest installment of the most important baseball simulator saga in the world, but because of the historical event that supposes that a game produced by Playstation and distributed by Sony goes on sale for Xbox. Until this year, MLB has always been exclusive to the Japanese company since its appearance in 2006.
In the video it is mentioned again that heXbox and Playstation players will be able to play with each other through ‘cross-play’, thus joining the list of video games that allow this functionality on Xbox. Gestures like this may be indicative of an improvement in relationships between the two most powerful console brands right now. We recently heard from authorized Xbox voices advocating a more cooperative and friendly policy across all platforms.
The game already has an official record in Xbox Store, though It will not be playable until April 20, 2021. MLB The Show 21 will arrive with improvements for Xbox Series X | S, in addition to 60 fps, 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, multiplayer and intergenerational multiplayer, as well as local cooperative. At the moment it is unknown if more PlayStation Studios titles will arrive on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, but without a doubt the launch of this title on all platforms is a great step that benefits all players.
