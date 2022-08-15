Sony may integrate some functions of the PlayStation Network in the PC games of the PlayStation Studioswith users who may even receive rewards if they decide to link their account.

Sony recently launched a page dedicated to PC games on its official website. Inside there is also an FAQ explaining that “a PSN account is not currently required to play PlayStation Studios games on PC”. That “currently” it could indicate that things may change in the future.

As reported on the pages of VGC, by analyzing the files of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC, several references to the PSN were found, such as “PSNAccountLinked” and “PSNLinkingEntitlements” which suggest a function to link a PSN account.

In addition, files called “LevelCapExtra” in relation to “PSN Linking Bonuses” were also found, suggesting some sort of bonus for players who decide to link their PlayStation account. In the specific case of Spider-Man probably extra points to enhance the skills of the wall climber.

It would therefore seem that Sony is testing or at least evaluating the idea of ​​integrating PSN into the PC ports of its games. We’ll see.

Also in the files of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered were found references to a possible cooperative mode, will it be added in the sequel?