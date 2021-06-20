Jim Ryan believes that the start of PS5 is being good and with a great pace of releases.

The new generation consoles has been with us for a few months now and the leap has been important in terms of game quality and experience, but at the level of next-gen video games it is taking a little more to start. Of course, on PlayStation 5, with games like Returnal and especially Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart, we are already seeing examples of what you can give this generation.

Ghost of Tsushima is not the game we thought they were going to make, but we are not rigidJim ryanIn a interview from Jim ryan with journalist Stephen Totilo, the head of PlayStation has been happy with the strategy of the company in terms of first-party games. In addition, Ryan has ensured that PlayStation has been able to improve the rate of publication of own games to nurture PS5 in its early months. He has also talked about the creativity of his studies.

“As for the areas in which we have improved, I would mention the start schedule for the games of PlayStation Studios. Encourage creative talent It is not so simple how to invest money. You must also give them the freedom to be creative, take risk and come up with new ideas, “said Ryan. The manager gave Ghost of Tsushima an example:” That wasn’t the game we thought they were going to make, but we are not too rigid or corporate with our talents. “

Good release rate on PS5

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

Ryan has highlighted the amount of their own video games that have been launched in the PS5 exit window, something that has an improvement compared to PS4, according to the manager. It must be remembered that since the console came out, there are several titles that PlayStation Studios has been launching, and also at the launch of the console there were several first-party games accompanying it.

We made a conscious effort to improve the release rate relative to PS4Jim ryan“The pace during the PS4 cycle was excellent, but the vast majority of those games came in the second half of the cycle. We made a conscious effort to improve that this time, and what has been seen thus far shows that we have certainly made progress. In just a few months since the launch of PS5, we have released amazing games and we have much more in process. I can’t wait to see what PlayStation Studios and our third-party partners create for PS5, “he explained.

Ryan has also assured that what has come out so far is only a small advance of what we can see: “If games like Spider-Man Miles Morales, Returnal and Ratchet and Clank are examples of what can be achieved in the first six months of PS5, imagine what we will see in the second or third year“. Recently, Hermen hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, assured that they will continue betting on narrative games for a player because it is the DNA of PlayStation.

More about: PlayStation, PS4, PS5, Jim Ryan and PlayStation Studios.