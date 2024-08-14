Concord is the next first party game of PlayStation coming to PS5 and PC in the next few days. Since its launch is relatively close, they decided to share the content plan they have for it. It was here that they promised that there would be at least three seasons to enjoy.

At the beginning Concord It will come with six game modes, 12 maps and 16 playable characters. PlayStation is planning to launch its first season this October. This will come with a new playable character, new story scenes and a new map.

This first season will last until January 2025, when the second season will begin, which will surely have more additions. Finally, the third season is planned for April 2025. They didn’t mention any further plans after that, so you might want to wait and see how the public receives it.

Source: PlayStation

Unfortunately, the future doesn’t look very bright for the new PlayStation title. In its open beta it reached a peak of just over 2,500 players, which makes it evident that there is little interest in it. Not to mention that its first trailer got a lot of negative reactions. Do you think there is a future for Concord?

What is Concord, PlayStation’s new first-party game, about?

Concord is a new hero shooter and game-as-a-service developed by Firewalk Studios. Here, players face off in teams to complete different objectives according to the game mode. Each of the playable characters has special powers to take advantage of during the matches.

Its launch is scheduled for August 23. It will be available in due time for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. It’s worth noting that despite being a game as a service, it will cost $39.99 for its standard edition. Will you give it a try?

