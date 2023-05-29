The announcement of PlayStation Project Q had been anticipated from two different patents deposited by Sony, in which the Japanese company presented what turned out to be the characteristics of the curious handheld thought of as the Remote Play.

The first is a document dating back to 2015 but made public only two years later, in which a new portable console conceptually similar to Nintendo Switch was described, with precisely a central screen framed by physical controls.

The second is a 2021 patent that gave the idea of ​​a controller for mobile devices, taking up the DualShock design as regards the controls and considering a central display that appeared to be a smartphone.

In the end what we saw during the announcement of Project Q is probably a mix of these diagrams and information, in the form of a handheld designed exclusively for the home stream from PS5.

A concept that users do not seem to have welcomed with great enthusiasm, and which in recent days has been the subject of further criticism when the rumor that Project Q’s battery life is poor, just three or four hours.