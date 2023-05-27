From the journalist/insider Tom Henderson more information is coming PlayStation Project Qwhich is the “handheld console”-style device that streams, which appears to have a rather short battery lifeaccording to the report, which also refers to a possible exit period.

The battery life, according to the Insider-Gaming report, would be around 3-4 hourstherefore very little for a portable device, especially if you think that it shouldn’t contain particularly advanced hardware, given that it will only work for remote gaming.

Not exactly a minor feature for what should be a portable console, although it is obviously unofficial information, to be taken as a simple corridor item. As reported by Henderson, everything must obviously be commensurate with the specific characteristics of the hardware, still to be discovered, and clearly its price.

After months of rumors, Project Q was indeed announced by Sony during the recent PlayStation Showcase, with more details expected to be revealed later in the year. According to Insider-Gaming, the expected release period for Project Q should be between the middle and the end of November 2023, pending any confirmations.