A few weeks ago during his Showcase, PlayStation surprised everyone with the official revelation of the Project Qspecial control for the playstation 5 with the novelty of having a screen in the middle that allows you to play independently and without the need for a TV or external monitor, but of course, depending entirely on being connected to the console. Since then, the company has remained silent, showing virtually nothing of the controversial product. Now, through a leak on social networks, we can see a video and photos that give us details of the particular DualSense, even while it is in operation.

through the account @Zuby_Tech on Twitter, we can see a detailed video in which the call is shown directly Project Q, even turned on in an interface that doesn’t seem final. In addition, whoever generated said material, was in charge of eviscerating the control, confirming that it contains a Qualcomm chip, as well as an operating system based on Android. Unfortunately, the material does not reveal much more nor does it show us the device displaying a game, a matter that we remember, it can only happen when it is directly connected to a PS5 as such.

Now all that remains is to see that his own sony make a revelation much more in a way that gives us precise details of the Project Q, especially its price, which has been speculated, will be quite high. For now, we only know that it will have an 8-inch screen at 1080p resolution and 6Hz.

Fountain: @Zuby_Tech

Editor’s Note: It remains to directly test the Project Q to give a much more accurate opinion. Several have rejected it from the beginning due to its total dependence on PS5but if sony decided to launch a product like this, it is because surely there is a market that finds attractive not depending on a TV to play. In the end, a lot will remain in the sale price.