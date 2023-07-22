In fact, the stolen photos and videos of Project Q testify size not indifferent, clearly dictated by the fact of having an eight-inch screen enclosed between what would appear to be the two halves of a DualSense controller.

PlayStation Project Q And so big that you could use it as tray for dinner: this is how the well-known leaker Tom Henderson wanted to joke about the new Sony handheld after the first real images of the device emerged online.

What will Project Q really be for?

In addition to providing solid support for our dishes, as mentioned, Project Q will offer the possibility of streaming PS5 titles, but limited to the wi-fi of your own home, thus replacing what was the functionality Remote Play of PlayStation Vita.

Given these important usability constraints, it is natural that the success of the device will be strongly linked to the price of sale, which according to what emerged during the hearing between Microsoft and the FTC could be less than 300 dollars.

In the meantime, Sony is also moving on other fronts, as the leak seems to demonstrate with the first details on the PS5 Pro, codenamed Project Trinity, which should make its debut towards the end of next year.