Sony has made a new one animation introductory for the brand PlayStation Productions: we will be able to see her for the first time during the opening sequences of the movie Unchartedin cinemas from February 17.

Born in 2019, the PlayStation Productions label will characterize the new ones Sony film and television projectsplacing great emphasis on the intellectual properties of the Japanese company.

It is therefore no coincidence that the animation in blue shows personages as Aloy, Kratos, Nathan Drake, Jin Sakai, Joel and Ellie, Astro, Ratchet & Clank and Sackboy, protagonists of the most important signed series PlayStation Studios.

The intention is clearly to consolidate the popularity of these franchises and expand it beyond the simple videogame medium, as happened precisely with Uncharted and as will happen soon with The Last of Us.